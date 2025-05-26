Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Council meeting adjourns as mark of respect for Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda

Today’s meeting of Donegal County Council has been adjourned briefly this morning as a mark of respect to  the two teenagers who lost their lives after getting into difficulty in Lough Swilly earlier this month.

16-year-old Emmanuel Familola, who was originally from Nigeria and 18-year-old Matt Sibanda from Zimbabwe are understood to have entered the water to retrieve a football on May 11th.

Councillor Fionan Bradley paid tribute to the emergency services and volunteers who worked tirelessly to recover the teenagers from the water.
The local community and Parish Priest, Fr Francis Bradley were also praised for providing support to the bereaved families.
