DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

Donegal County Council has given the green light for a change of use of the old Letterkenny Courthouse.

The protected structure is be extended and modified to make way for a multifunctional space.

A tourist/ visitor attraction is to be housed at the building along with an integrated Tourist Information Point, interpretation, exhibition, conference, education and learning facilities as well as spaces for multi-purpose civic, cultural, community use, social gatherings and events.

Plans also include a café, shop, ancillary offices as well as storage and public conveniences.

The document presented to members can be accessed here –

Part 8 – Former Letterkenny Courthouse

 

