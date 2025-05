Ireland lost 9-6 to Boston Buffalo at the Bridges Boxing Tournament in Ballyliffen after some top quality boxing in front of a large and appreciative attendance.

There were wins for Donegal boxers Thomas Doyle (Dunree), the St. Bridget’s trio of Kyrin Kelly, Kyrin Doherty, and Ryan Glackin and Luke Kelly of Dunfanaghy, who also received the home boxer award.