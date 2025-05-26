Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Gardaí in Donegal issue road safety advice as wet weather set to continue

Gardaí in Donegal have issued road safety advice due to current wet weather.

Unsettled conditions are expected for the week ahead, with Met Eireann predicting rain every day.

Gardaí say during a spell of dry weather, materials such as oil and rubber from tyres are not washed away, causing them to accumulate on the road surface.

When it rains after a dry spell, this accumulated residue mixes with the rainwater, forming a slick and greasy layer on the road.

This in turn reduces the friction between the tyres and the road, making it easier for wheels to lose traction and potentially leading to skidding or loss of control.

Gardaí are asking motorists to regularly check tyres and even more regularly when the tread depth reaches 3mm.

The legal minimum tread depth is 1.6mm.

The more worn your tyres become, the less grip they will have on the road surface.

Donegal Gardaí are urging drivers to slow down and be cautious.

a5gortin
News, Audio, Top Stories

A5 campaign group says weekend tragedy highlights need to resolve upgrade delays

26 May 2025
esb power
News, Top Stories

Ní Mhurchú highlights increase in power outages in recent years

26 May 2025
michael gaine
News, Audio

Kerry human remains confirmed as those of Michael Gaine

26 May 2025
Gardai
News, Top Stories

Provisional garda figures say robbery and violent disorder is down, but fraud is up

26 May 2025
Advertisement

