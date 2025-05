Human remains found on farmland in Kerry have been confirmed as those of Michael Gaine.

The 56-year-old had been missing since March 21st, with his partial remains discovered near Kenmare over a week ago.

A man in his 50s was arrested in connection with Gaine’s disappearance, but released without charge last Monday.

Sinead Kelleher, Journalist with The Kerryman, says the results of a post-mortem will be vital in determining Mr. Gaine’s cause of death………….