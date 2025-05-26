Money raised in speeding fines must be invested in prevention measures – McMonagle

A Letterkenny councillor is asking where the €1.5 million taken up in speeding fines in Donegal since 2019 has gone.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, the former chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee says in the first five months of this year alone, there were almost 2,700 detections, and that suggests that speeding is on the up.

Cllr McMonagle says the money raised must be used to implement a meaningful speed prevention programme which tackles the issue, and that means investing in Garda Road Policing units………