Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Money raised in speeding fines must be invested in prevention measures – McMonagle

A Letterkenny councillor is asking where the €1.5 million taken up in speeding fines in Donegal since 2019 has gone.

Cllr Gerry McMonagle, the former chair of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee says in the first five months of this year alone, there were almost 2,700 detections, and that suggests that speeding is on the up.

Cllr McMonagle says the money raised must be used to implement a meaningful speed prevention programme which tackles the issue, and that means investing in Garda Road Policing units………

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ballyraine road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

26 May 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

26 May 2025
HHT
News

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

26 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ballyraine road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

26 May 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

26 May 2025
HHT
News

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

26 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2025
roads policing car
News, Audio, Top Stories

Money raised in speeding fines must be invested in prevention measures – McMonagle

26 May 2025
lough swilling drowning victims
News, Top Stories

Council meeting adjourns as mark of respect for Emmanuel Familola and Matt Sibanda

26 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube