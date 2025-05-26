Ní Mhurchú highlights increase in power outages in recent years

An Irish MEP is calling for an explanation from ESB networks as to why there’s been a significant increase in power cuts across the country, and particularly in Donegal.

Cynthia Ni Mhurchú says there are 34 ‘planner groups’ across the country, two of them in Donegal.

According to figures she’s received, Letterkenny recorded a44% increase in power cuts between 2023 and 2024, going from 1,564 power cuts in 2023 to 2,258 in 2024.

The Killybegs area recorded one of the highest increases in power cuts in the country, both planned and unplanned, between 2023 and 2024 rising by 61% from 1,265 in 2023 to 2,042 in 2024.

Statement in full –

22% spike in power outages nationally leaving customers in the dark – Ní Mhurchú

ESB networks manage their supply in 34 ‘planner groups’ across Ireland which are loosely related to counties and towns. Donegal is largely covered by 2 ‘planner groups’ at Letterkenny and Killybegs. Letterkenny recorded an enormous 44% increase in power cuts between 2023 and 2024, going from 1,564 power cuts in 2023 to 2,258 in 2024. The Killybegs area recorded one of the highest increases in power cuts in the country, both planned and unplanned, between 2023 and 2024 rising by 61% from 1,265 in 2023 to 2,042 in 2024.

Ireland South MEP, Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, has raised significant concerns about ESB Networks performance in relation to power cuts faced by domestic and business customers across Ireland.

Figures provided to Cynthia Ní Mhurchú by ESB Networks under Freedom of Information show significant year on year increases in power cuts across Ireland between 2021 and 2024.

There were 64,754 power cuts across Ireland in 2024, both planned and unplanned outages. That is a 22% increase on 2023 where we had 53,067 power cuts. Between 2021 and 2024, we have seen a 40% increase in the number of power cuts, both planned and unplanned, across Ireland.

Some areas across Ireland seem more prone to power cuts than others. Enniscorthy had 2,507 power cuts in 2024, compared to Limerick which only had 737 power cuts in 2024. Sligo had 3,211 power cuts in 2024, up from 1,973 in 2021. Letterkenny had 2,258 power cuts in 2024, up from 1,354 power cuts in 2021! Waterford, Limerick, and Cork had some of the lowest number of power cuts across the grid in 2024.

Planned and unplanned power outages in Ireland. Figures provided by the ESB following an FOI request

Year 2021 2022 2023 2024 Outages 46321 49908 53067 64754 % increase 7.7% 6.3% 22%

ESB Networks have provided Ní Mhurchú with a breakdown of power cuts across different counties in Ireland over the past 4 years. Ní Mhurchú says it raised questions on the performance of ESB networks and it is having a direct impact on the performance of our rural economy.

Sample of power cuts by area between 2021 and 2024

Area 2021 2022 2023 2024 Ballina 1323 1287 1331 2262 Cavan 2053 2038 2283 2954 Enniscorthy 1652 1948 2131 2507 Killarney 1417 1688 1612 2308 Killybegs 1156 1348 1265 2042 Longford 1380 1374 1825 2226 Sligo 1973 1955 2176 3211

ESB Networks also provided MEP Ní Mhurchú with a breakdown of the reasons for the power cuts which included bird strikes, weather issues, lightening, overhead refurbishment, overloading, and corrosion. Of more concern was the large increase in power cuts which were attributed to ‘defective equipment’

Ní Mhurchú has called on ESB Networks to clarify why there is a 22% jump in power outages across the country between 2023 and 2024. She has also called for a new system of compensation for householders and small businesses for outages lasting more than 12 hours. She also said that customers should not be charged for standing charges and levies when the power it out.

The CRU, our regulator, has raised significant concerns about ESBN’s performance in relation to unplanned outages and customer interruptions fining the utility millions for missing clearly set down targets. According to Ní Mhurchú, the ESB is a profitable company that should be prioritising increased investment in our electricity grid.

“My worry is that ESB Networks may be trying to cut costs by not investing in our electricity infrastructure to the extent that they should be. Power cuts have an enormous impact on families, in particular as many homes are now passive homes that depend on heat pumps and don’t have open fires or stoves.

Ní Mhurchú has described the dramatic increase in the number of power outages as requiring an explanation from ESB Networks,

“Customers deserve an explanation as to why they are facing more power cuts when they are paying the second highest electricity prices in Europe. The least Irish customers deserve is more investment in the infrastructure that delivers that electricity”