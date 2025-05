Opposition parties are calling for emergency action on housing.

Sinn Fein, Labour, People Before Profit and the Social Democrats have issued a joint call for alternative housing measures to be introduced.

They’re appealing for renters to protest outside the Dail on the 17th of June, which will coincide with a private member’s motion on the housing crisis.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O’Broin says there’s a growing anger towards the Government;: