A pedestrian has died following a collision in Co Louth this afternoon.

The woman in her 80s was hit by a bus on Lower Main Street in Dunleer at 12.20pm.

She was taken to Our Lady Of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where she was later pronounced dead.

The road remains closed for a technical exam, and gardai are appealing for witnesses.

It comes after two pedestrians died on the roads over the weekend in separate collisions, as well as a cyclist and a driver.