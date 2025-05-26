Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine ’til Noon Show – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon

Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We discuss the dangers of the A5 and the high detection rate of speeding on Donegal. Later, new figures show a dramatic increase in power outages in Donegal:

A local Dr, originally from Turkey, discusses the ongoing crisis in Gaza and we hear of a protest in Dublin to have fox hunting outlawed:

A charity tells us of the mental health support the offer at festivals, Brenden Devenney discusses Donegal v Tyrone, we hear of a retreat for young people on Knock and a survey is out to get views of the future of Arts and Culture in Donegal Town: