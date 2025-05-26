Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues:

We discuss the dangers of the A5 and the high detection rate of speeding on Donegal. Later, new figures show a dramatic increase in power outages in Donegal:

A local Dr, originally from Turkey, discusses the ongoing crisis in Gaza and we hear of a protest in Dublin to have fox hunting outlawed:

A charity tells us of the mental health support the offer at festivals, Brenden Devenney discusses Donegal v Tyrone, we hear of a retreat for young people on Knock and a survey is out to get views of the future of Arts and Culture in Donegal Town:

ballyraine road
News, Audio, Top Stories

Active Travel plans approved for Circular Road and Ballyraine Road in Letterkenny

26 May 2025
Courthouse Flyer
News, Top Stories

DCC approves plans for the development of the Letterkenny Old Courthouse

26 May 2025
HHT
News

HHT Patient Forum takes place at LUH

26 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

26 May 2025
