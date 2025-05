Gardaí recorded a drop in robberies, burglaries and violent disorder in the first three months of this year.

Riot and violent disorder recorded the largest drop, down 41 per cent compared to the same time last year.

While thefts from the person and aggravated burglaries have fallen by 30 per cent.

Fraud offences jumped by 61 per cent, while public order offences are up 2 per cent.