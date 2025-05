Police in Tyrone are appealing for information and witnesses following a report of criminal damage in Dungannon.

At approximately 11am this morning, it was reported that windows had been smashed at a property in Stewartstown.

Members of the public heard a loud bang sometime between 10.30pm and 11pm yesterday evening and two males were seen making off down an alleyway and into an open courtyard.

The PSNI are asking anyone who might have seen these men to contact them on 101.