In the Ulster Minor Football Championship Final yesterday evening in Enniskillen, Tyrone beat Cavan by 2-11 to 1-8.

Tyrone trailed at half time and Tyrone minor manager Gerard Donnelly felt the final margin flattered them a bit.

Next up for Tyrone is an All-Ireland semi-final with Cork.

After the win over Cavan, Donnelly gave his thoughts to Francis Mooney.