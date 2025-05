A car was damaged in an incident at Chapel Road, Rathmullan on Friday morning last.

At some point between midnight and 9.15, the parked car had eggs thrown over it, the windscreen was cracked and the bonnet was damaged.

Gardai are urging anybody who may have observed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have dash-cam footage from between those times to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-9153060.