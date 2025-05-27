Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Council seeking government action on smartphone use in primary schools

 

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Minister for Education and Minister for Children to express concern regarding the rising use of smartphones and social media among children.

Councillor Brian Carr says the recent Netflix show Adolescence highlighted the impact smartphones and social media can have on young people.

He’s proposed the council ask  what plans or policies the Government intends to rollout to protect the wellbeing of children.

Councillor Carr has praised the efforts of one local group who have been targeting smartphone use in schools………..

 

