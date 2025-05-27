Council to write to Housing Minister calling for an Independent inquiry into defective block crisis

Donegal County Council is to write to the Housing Minister, calling on him to carry out an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry into the defective concrete block crisis which is affecting thousands of homeowners.

It’s on the back of a motion brought forward by Councillor Frank McBrearty yesterday who told members yesterday that the victims of the defective concrete block crisis are entitled to an Independent Statutory Judicial Public Inquiry.

He says the scandal labelled incorrectly as the ‘Mica Freeze Thaw Scandal’ must be fully explored and answers provided.

Councillor McBrearty says the Government must be forced to establish such an investigation, starting with when the quarry, construction and concrete industry became self-regulated.

He says experts and individuals appointed by the NSAI must also be held to account for establishing the IS465 standard which he says, does not identify the true cause of the crisis.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, James Browne after the motion was passed unanimously.