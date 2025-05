There are calls for an additional public holiday to be introduced to bring Ireland closer to the EU average.

Councillor Jimmy Kavanagh has proposed a public holiday be held on the first weekend of July in honour of St Colmcille.

He believes it is appropriate given that the other two national saints, St Patrick and St Brigid are recognised.

Councillor Kavanagh says a long weekend would present a particularly good opportunity to market Donegal in terms of its links with St Colmcille………..