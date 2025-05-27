Decision to approve Donegal Tourism Strategy 2025-2030 deferred

A decision to approve Donegal County Council’s Tourism Strategy 2025-2030 has been deferred due to the omission of a number of sites from a list of key visitor attractions in the county.

The strategy sets out a roadmap for the development of tourism with a vision to create a vibrant, regenerative and sustainable sector which positively impacts Donegal’s economic, social, cultural and environmental wellbeing.

Figures included in the plan show there were almost 700,000 visitors to tourist attractions across Donegal in 2023. That figure however, is said to be much higher.

Many visitor attractions were not taken into consideration, such as Fanad Lighthouse, the Wild Alpaca Way and most notably, Malin Head, Ireland’s most northerly point.

Councillor Martin McDermott says this raises serious questions over the consideration being given to Inishowen in the strategy: