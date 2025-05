Donegal County Council has approved the construction of new social homes in West Donegal.

19 units are to be delivered in Derrybeg in two phases.

The first phase will comprise of 12 units being built with the second phase to be completed at a later date.

While welcoming the progressing of plans for the social homes, Councillor Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig says he had hoped works could have been completed in a single phase: