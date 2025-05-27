Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Government to start drafting Occupied Territories Bill today

The Government will start the process of drafting the Occupied Territories Bill today.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will update Cabinet on the bill and the latest state of play in EU US trade negotiations.

The Occupied Territories Bill would ban the import of goods from Israeli companies operating in occupied Palestinian territory.

While the volume of goods is small, Simon Harris will tell colleagues he’s determined to use every possible lever to end the war in the Middle East.

The original Occupied Territories Bill was published seven years ago by Senator Frances Black, and sought to ban goods and services.

But this bill will only focus on goods, and is highly unlikely to be passed before the Dáil’s summer recess.

Separately Simon Harris will brief colleagues on US EU trade talks and warn that with half the original 90 day pause on increased tariffs having passed, there’s no time to lose in getting to a deal.

He’ll also progress a bill to ratify the EU Canada trade deal CETA – after the Supreme Court warned the deal in its current form was unconstitutional.

Simon Harris in his role as Defence Minister will also ask Cabinet to approve a 12 month extension to Irelands participation in the UNIFIL defence forces mission in Lebanon.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Holiday Home
News

Officials warn of potential protests against short-term rentals in tourist areas

27 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Lifford woman killed in Omagh collision to be laid to rest this week

27 May 2025
header-malin-head-inishowen-peninsula-county-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision to approve Donegal Tourism Strategy 2025-2030 deferred

27 May 2025
Dail
News

Government to start drafting Occupied Territories Bill today

27 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Holiday Home
News

Officials warn of potential protests against short-term rentals in tourist areas

27 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Lifford woman killed in Omagh collision to be laid to rest this week

27 May 2025
header-malin-head-inishowen-peninsula-county-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision to approve Donegal Tourism Strategy 2025-2030 deferred

27 May 2025
Dail
News

Government to start drafting Occupied Territories Bill today

27 May 2025
335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal County Council approves construction of new social homes in West Donegal

27 May 2025
irish-water-workers
News

Water mains works in Glencolumbkille to continue until early tomorrow morning

26 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube