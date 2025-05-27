Government to start drafting Occupied Territories Bill today

The Government will start the process of drafting the Occupied Territories Bill today.

Tánaiste Simon Harris will update Cabinet on the bill and the latest state of play in EU US trade negotiations.

The Occupied Territories Bill would ban the import of goods from Israeli companies operating in occupied Palestinian territory.

While the volume of goods is small, Simon Harris will tell colleagues he’s determined to use every possible lever to end the war in the Middle East.

The original Occupied Territories Bill was published seven years ago by Senator Frances Black, and sought to ban goods and services.

But this bill will only focus on goods, and is highly unlikely to be passed before the Dáil’s summer recess.

Separately Simon Harris will brief colleagues on US EU trade talks and warn that with half the original 90 day pause on increased tariffs having passed, there’s no time to lose in getting to a deal.

He’ll also progress a bill to ratify the EU Canada trade deal CETA – after the Supreme Court warned the deal in its current form was unconstitutional.

Simon Harris in his role as Defence Minister will also ask Cabinet to approve a 12 month extension to Irelands participation in the UNIFIL defence forces mission in Lebanon.