Gardaí in Ballybofey are appealing for the assistance of the public in relation to the theft of a 10ft aluminium ladder from a house in the area of Millbrae, Stranorlar last week.

The ladder had been left outside the house, and was taken sometime between 9pm on Thursday night and 8am the following morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballybofey Garda Station on 074-9137740.