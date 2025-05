A Donegal woman who died in a crash on the A5 on Saturday is to be laid to rest later this week.

82-year-old Bernie Cranley from Lifford was killed in the two-car collision on the Mellon Road between Omagh and Newtownstewart.

Her funeral will take place on Thursday afternoon in St. Patrick’s Church, Murlog, Lifford at 3pm.

The other driver, a woman in her 70s, is being treated for serious injuries.