Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 27th

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 27th:

Top Stories

Dáil-Chamber-e1521651179189
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tanaiste given approval by Cabinet to begin drafting Occupied Territories Bill

27 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Tuesday May 27th

27 May 2025
Charles Ward Dail
News, Audio, Top Stories

Deputy Ward pushes for timeline on when defective block homeowners can expect to receive retrospective payments

27 May 2025
default
News, Top Stories

Three members of the board of Children’s Health Ireland resign

27 May 2025
Related News

Mica-House-9-768x1015
News

Council to write to Housing Minister calling for an Independent inquiry into defective block crisis

27 May 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann say they’re addressing issues at Termon and Burtonport

27 May 2025

