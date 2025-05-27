Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Officials warn of potential protests against short-term rentals in tourist areas

Officials have warned of potential protests against short-term rentals in some tourist areas.

A briefing document prepared by the Department of Tourism in advance of new regulations of Airbnb-style lettings warns local communities could stage protests like those seen against tourist activities in other EU countries.

According to the Irish Times, the briefing raises concerns that any such action could undermine the ‘Irish welcome’ and damage the attractiveness of the country as a holiday destination.

Holiday Home
News

Officials warn of potential protests against short-term rentals in tourist areas

27 May 2025
bernie cranley
News, Top Stories

Lifford woman killed in Omagh collision to be laid to rest this week

27 May 2025
header-malin-head-inishowen-peninsula-county-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Decision to approve Donegal Tourism Strategy 2025-2030 deferred

27 May 2025
Dail
News

Government to start drafting Occupied Territories Bill today

27 May 2025
