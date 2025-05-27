Oil burner motors stolen from a number of properties in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating the recent theft of oil burner motors and ignition starters from a number of properties in the area of Earlsfort, Buncrana at the weekend.

The thefts are believed to have occurred between 3.30 and 4.30 on Sunday morning.

Gardai in Buncrana are appealing for dash-cam footage from between 3am and 5am on that date, and in particular, they are interested in hearing from anyone who may have observed a man in the area on foot who was of slim build and wearing a hat.

They’re also anxious to hear from anyone who may have observed suspicious activity, vehicles or people in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning, or from anyone who comes across these types of items for sale on a second hand basis.

Buncrana Gardai can be contacted at 074-9320540.