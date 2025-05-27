Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



We chat to the head of content with ‘Off the Ball’ who was in Liverpool when a car driven by a 53 year-old male rammed Liverpool supporters as they celebrated their team winning the premiership. A listener calls on the Irish Government to do more on Gaza and Philip reacts to councilors passing active travel plans for Letterkenny:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information and we discuss a major conference being held at ATU Letterkenny with the theme ‘Signaling our strength’:

We chat about the work of Northwest Special Olympics Letterkenny and a fundraising climb of Errigal before the conversation returns to the approved Letterkenny Active Travel Plans – we chat to a councillor who voted in favour and one that voted against: