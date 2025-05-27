Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon Show is broadcast, live Weekdays from 9am to 12noon- the podcast is below:

We chat to the head of content with ‘Off the Ball’ who was in Liverpool when a car driven by a 53 year-old male rammed Liverpool supporters as they celebrated their team winning the premiership. A listener calls on the Irish Government to do more on Gaza and Philip reacts to councilors passing active travel plans for Letterkenny:

Garda Grainne joins Greg for Community Garda Information and we discuss a major conference being held at ATU Letterkenny with the theme ‘Signaling our strength’: 

We chat about the work of Northwest Special Olympics Letterkenny and a fundraising climb of Errigal before the conversation returns to the approved Letterkenny Active Travel Plans – we chat to a councillor who voted in favour and one that voted against:

Top Stories

Mica-House-9-768x1015
News

Council to write to Housing Minister calling for an Independent inquiry into defective block crisis

27 May 2025
Uisce Eireann
News

Uisce Eireann say they’re addressing issues at Termon and Burtonport

27 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

27 May 2025
Colmcille Gartan
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC backs call for a new public holiday in honour of St Colmcille

27 May 2025
