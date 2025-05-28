Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Derry based financial journalist and economic commentator Paul Gosling about his new book “A New Ireland – a Five Year Review” which considers what preparation has been made for a potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland.

In the book he looks at the economies of both the North and the Republic and how they compare and he examines areas ranging from health, education, water and the public sector to the all-island economy, the annual subvention conversation and much more. 

Are we ready for a referendum on a united Ireland? And what could some of the implications be for a border county like Donegal.  This book certainly provides some very useful insights.

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

28 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (5)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

28 May 2025
Windows
News

Over €22m invested in retrofitting of properties in Donegal since 2021

28 May 2025
fire brigade NI
Audio, News

New college to train firefighters opens in Co Tyrone

28 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

PSNI road closed
News, Top Stories

Security alert ongoing in Derry

28 May 2025
BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO (5)
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

28 May 2025
Windows
News

Over €22m invested in retrofitting of properties in Donegal since 2021

28 May 2025
fire brigade NI
Audio, News

New college to train firefighters opens in Co Tyrone

28 May 2025
psni do not cross
News

Man arrested in connection with road-related incident in Strabane

28 May 2025
traffic lights - different focus
News, Audio, Top Stories

Schoolchildren with special needs in Letterkenny facing ‘intolerable’ traffic delays

28 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube