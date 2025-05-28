Business Matters, Ep 246: Author Paul Gosling’s new book examines potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland

In this week’s Business Matters, Chris Ashmore speaks with Derry based financial journalist and economic commentator Paul Gosling about his new book “A New Ireland – a Five Year Review” which considers what preparation has been made for a potential referendum on the constitutional future of Northern Ireland.

In the book he looks at the economies of both the North and the Republic and how they compare and he examines areas ranging from health, education, water and the public sector to the all-island economy, the annual subvention conversation and much more.

Are we ready for a referendum on a united Ireland? And what could some of the implications be for a border county like Donegal. This book certainly provides some very useful insights.

You can listen to the full programme here: