Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

In this hour, we discuss Letterkenny missing out on a Surgical Hub but plans progressing for an Ambulatory Care Facility. Concerns have been raised that the centre might take years to be delivered. We also hear of the impact travel delays can have on children with additional needs travelling to and from school etc:

In this hour, health campaigners give their views news of a planned Ambulatory Care Facility for Letterkenny and if and when it might be delivered:

Tanya tells her story of dramatic weight loss, she lost 17 stone after having a gastric sleeve – Chris is in studio for the business news:

