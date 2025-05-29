Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

A listener needs help having got a parking ticket from Dublin even though her car wasn’t there, the Irish Heart Foundation calls for a ban on disposable vapes and there are calls for a day to mark Irish Defence forces past and present:

Gavan Reilly discusses his new book, listener Marie has a shocking story of an attempted car jacking outside Milford, a listener described being the victim of his number plate being cloned and we hear from Errigal College students who recently collected a prestigious award:

We are in the garden with Paul, India Kennedy outlines a Ogre Fianna Fail campaign to stamp out period poverty and Noel Cunningham invites you on a fundraising walk for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust:

Lough Colmcille, Co Donegal
News

Water conservation order remains in place in Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

29 May 2025
highcourt
News, Top Stories

High Court dismisses legal challenge by Donegal based Garda

29 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 May 2025
News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Lough Colmcille, Co Donegal
News

Water conservation order remains in place in Milford, Kerrykeel and Ramelton

29 May 2025
highcourt
News, Top Stories

High Court dismisses legal challenge by Donegal based Garda

29 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

29 May 2025
News Graphic (2)
News, Audio, Top Stories

Man left shaken after alleged hijacking near Milford

29 May 2025
Electric Vehicles EV
News, Audio

Calls for funding for filling stations to expand EV charging infrastructure in rural areas

29 May 2025
School
News

€1.4m announced for digital learning for Donegal schools

29 May 2025

