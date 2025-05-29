Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine Til Noon is broadcast live weekdays from 9am to 12noon. Here you can listen back to a Podcast of Thursday’s show:

A listener needs help having got a parking ticket from Dublin even though her car wasn’t there, the Irish Heart Foundation calls for a ban on disposable vapes and there are calls for a day to mark Irish Defence forces past and present:

Gavan Reilly discusses his new book, listener Marie has a shocking story of an attempted car jacking outside Milford, a listener described being the victim of his number plate being cloned and we hear from Errigal College students who recently collected a prestigious award:

We are in the garden with Paul, India Kennedy outlines a Ogre Fianna Fail campaign to stamp out period poverty and Noel Cunningham invites you on a fundraising walk for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust: