Council urged to make Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available

Donegal County Council is being urged to make its Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available across the county.

Councillor Terry Crossan made the call following the recent launch of the North-West Anti-Racism Charter, which was developed as part of this year’s Bloody Sunday commemorations.

Donegal’s BME Inclusion Strategy aims to send a clear message that ‘there is no place for hate in the county and only respect and a shared sense of community is welcomed.’

Councillor Crossan believes it is essential the document is easily accessible:

Letterkenny Town
News, Audio, Top Stories

'The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic' – Letterkenny businessman

30 May 2025
CARELON 2
News, Top Stories

Carelon confirms 24 job losses in Donegal

30 May 2025
County House Lifford
News, Audio

Council urged to make Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available

30 May 2025
emotional support mental health men abuse
News, Top Stories

HSE West and North West says mental health services will be on hand over Bank Holiday weekend

30 May 2025
Advertisement

