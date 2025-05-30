Council urged to make Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available

Donegal County Council is being urged to make its Black and Minority Ethnic Inclusion Strategy widely available across the county.

Councillor Terry Crossan made the call following the recent launch of the North-West Anti-Racism Charter, which was developed as part of this year’s Bloody Sunday commemorations.

Donegal’s BME Inclusion Strategy aims to send a clear message that ‘there is no place for hate in the county and only respect and a shared sense of community is welcomed.’

Councillor Crossan believes it is essential the document is easily accessible: