Donegal looking to put “bad day at the office” behind them against Cavan – John Gildea

John Gildea says a combination of Tyrone being at full tilt and some sloppiness from Donegal provided the cocktail for Jim McGuinness’ first ever championship defeat in MacCumhaill Park last Saturday evening.

The former Donegal midfielder says there will be a number of things Donegal will look to improve on when they face Cavan in Round 2 this Sunday afternoon.

However, The Breffni County will come into the contest full of confidence following their Round 1 victory over Mayo in Castlebar and will provide stiff resistance to Donegal’s attempt to bounce-back.

Gildea spoke to Highland’s Oisin Kelly to look ahead to this weekend’s must-win game and says Jim McGuinness’ side will be looking to put “a bad day at the office” behind them…