Donegal Team News: Patton returns in one of three changes

Shaun Patton has been named to start in Sunday’s crunch All Ireland Senior Football Championship clash with Cavan in Breffni Park.

The St. Eunan’s clubman missed last Saturday’s defeat to Tyrone through an ankle injury.

Peadar Mogan also returns to the starting fifteen after coming off the bench last week and replaces Caolan McGonagle.

The other change to the line-up includes Patrick McBrearty returning in place of Conor O’Donnell.

McGonagle, Jason McGee and Niall O’Donnell are not included in the match day 26.

 

Meanwhile, there are two changes in Cavan’s starting line-up from the one that beat Mayo two weeks ago.

Jason McLoughlin and Ryan O’Neill come in to replace Barry Donnelly and Sean McEvoy in the forward six.

James Smith, Gearóid McKiernan, Paddy Lynch and Killian Clarke have all been listed in the match-day 26.

 

