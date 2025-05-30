Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Early penalty gives Bohs all three points against Derry City

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this evening.

Max Connolly was penalised for hand-ball in the opening stages and Dayle Rooney converted from the spot.

That is how it would remain as Derry suffered their second defeat in succession after losing at home to Shamrock Rovers last week.

In other games, champions Shelbourne could only manage a 1-1 draw against Cork City, St. Pat’s were 1-0 away winners over Sligo Rovers, Drogheda went to Waterford and played out a 2-2 draw, while league-leaders Shamrock Rovers were held to a 0-0 draw with Galway United.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 30th

30 May 2025
homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 30th

30 May 2025
homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube