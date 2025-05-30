Early penalty gives Bohs all three points against Derry City

Derry City have been beaten 1-0 by Bohemians in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division at Dalymount Park this evening.

Max Connolly was penalised for hand-ball in the opening stages and Dayle Rooney converted from the spot.

That is how it would remain as Derry suffered their second defeat in succession after losing at home to Shamrock Rovers last week.

In other games, champions Shelbourne could only manage a 1-1 draw against Cork City, St. Pat’s were 1-0 away winners over Sligo Rovers, Drogheda went to Waterford and played out a 2-2 draw, while league-leaders Shamrock Rovers were held to a 0-0 draw with Galway United.