Finn Harps are beaten by Bray Wanderers

Finn Harps have been beaten 3-1 by Bray Wanderers in the SSE Airtricity League First Division at the Carlisle Grounds this evening.

Gavin Hodgins had Harps 1-0 up inside 10 minutes but the home side hit back with goals from Billy O’Neill and Max Murphy to lead 2-1 at the break.

Danu Kinsella-Bishop got the third for Bray on 82 minutes to seal the win.

Dan Gordon was live as full time approached for Highland Radio Sport…

 

In other games, league-leaders Dundalk left it late to snatch a 3-2 win over Wexford, UCD beat Athlone 2-0, Kerry had a 2-0 home win over Longford and Treaty went down 2-1 in Cobh.

