Homeowners undergoing an appeal in DCB scheme unclear if they can avail of technical review option – Cllr Beard

There is confusion around whether or not those who are undergoing the appeals process under the defective concrete block grant scheme will have the opportunity to avail of a technical review.

In November, it was determined that those who received a less extensive remediation option can opt for a technical review, although it is yet to be determined what that entails.

Cllr Joy Beard says affected homeowners should be entitled to a technical review, seeing as no appeal case has yet been heard, with some families waiting 18 months.

Cllr Beard was told in a meeting of the defective concrete block committee that it is a grey area at the moment because there is no legislation in place currently, but it will be resolved when the review of the IS465 is published: