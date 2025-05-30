Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Homeowners undergoing an appeal in DCB scheme unclear if they can avail of technical review option – Cllr Beard

There is confusion around whether or not those who are undergoing the appeals process under the defective concrete block grant scheme will have the opportunity to avail of a technical review.

In November, it was determined that those who received a less extensive remediation option can opt for a technical review, although it is yet to be determined what that entails.

Cllr Joy Beard says affected homeowners should be entitled to a technical review, seeing as no appeal case has yet been heard, with some families waiting 18 months.

Cllr Beard was told in a meeting of the defective concrete block committee that it is a grey area at the moment because there is no legislation in place currently, but it will be resolved when the review of the IS465 is published:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Meehan calling for expansion of free patient bus service from Donegal to Sligo

30 May 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeowners undergoing an appeal in DCB scheme unclear if they can avail of technical review option – Cllr Beard

30 May 2025
GsGolzdW8AAis91
News, Top Stories

Irish peacekeepers come under fire in Lebanon

29 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, May 29th

29 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

luh-new-1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cllr Meehan calling for expansion of free patient bus service from Donegal to Sligo

30 May 2025
DCB House 1
News, Audio, Top Stories

Homeowners undergoing an appeal in DCB scheme unclear if they can avail of technical review option – Cllr Beard

30 May 2025
GsGolzdW8AAis91
News, Top Stories

Irish peacekeepers come under fire in Lebanon

29 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4 (2)
Audio, News, Playback

News, Sport, Farming News and Obituary Notices – Thursday, May 29th

29 May 2025
Heritage Week
News

Donegal named a top performer in National Heritage Week

29 May 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Audio, Top Stories

Tánaiste commits to applying more pressure to see justice for Private Sean Rooney

29 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube