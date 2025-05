The White House says Israel’s accepted a new US proposal for a temporary ceasefire in Gaza.

Meanwhile, hospital officials say 22 people have been killed after an Israeli airstrike hit a house sheltering several families in central Gaza.

According to staff at a local hospital, nine women and children are among the dead.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says they’re waiting for a response from Hamas, who say they’ve received the plans and are studying them: