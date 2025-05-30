Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Kris Meeke postpones entry to Donegal International Rally

Photo: Kris Meeke on Facebook

Kris Meeke has postponed his entry and will not take part in this year’s Donegal International Rally.

The Dungannon native had been due to compete alongside co-driver Brian Hoy but a bad accident at the Cavan Stages Rally last weekend has ruled Hoy out of action.

Hoy was the co-driver on board with Garry Jennings when the pair had a nasty crash last Sunday, where they suffered serious injuries after their Ford Fiesta Rally2 car left the road.

They were later transferred to Cavan General Hospital for treatment.

Meeke, a former World Rally Championship competitor, says he is postponing his involvement in the Donegal International Rally as a mark of respect to Hoy and due to the tragic events of the Jim Clarke Rally recently.

He posted the announcement of his postponement on his Instagram story, saying:

“Had hoped to be out on Donegal International Rally this year.. Brian Hoy was due to co-drive. Unfortunately Brian was badly injured last weekend in a rally with Garry Jennings. Out of respect to Brian and the tragic events on the Jim Clark Rally.. I felt uneasy to search around for a co-driver who I’d no experience with. So finally decided to postpone our entry until the future”.

Top Stories

homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025
Gerry Adams 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Gerry Adams wins defamation case against BBC

30 May 2025
