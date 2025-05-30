Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
‘The day there is no traffic in Letterkenny will be worse than having traffic’ – Letterkenny businessman

A Letterkenny businessman says that the day there is no traffic in the town will be worse than the current situation.

Leonard Watson was reacting to the passing this week of two Active Travel Plans, which will see additional cycle lanes installed on the Ballyraine and Circular Road as well as the signalisation of two roundabouts.

Despite calls for a decision on the plans to be deferred they were passed following a vote.

Mr Watson told today’s Nine til Noon Show that he believes other works should have been implemented prior to the rollout of more cycle lanes:

