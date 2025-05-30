Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision on the R245 at Bunlin Bridge in Milford on Friday evening.

The incident, involving a car and a van, occurred at approximately 7.30pm.

A female driver, aged in her 70s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her body has been removed to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries reported.

The road remains closed at this time pending examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milford Garda Station on (074) 9153060, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 30th

30 May 2025
homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Advertisement

Related News

candle
Top Stories, News

Women in her 70s killed in Bunlin Bridge crash

30 May 2025
Garda Road Closed 1
News, Top Stories

Serious collision at Bunlin Bridge

30 May 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4-2
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, an Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday May 30th

30 May 2025
homeless report
News, Top Stories

Slight decrease in homelessness figures in the North West

30 May 2025
Arrest
News, Top Stories

Two teenagers arrested after car was observed driving on the wrong side of Derry dual carriageway

30 May 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

30 May 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube