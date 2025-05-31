Watch the official launch of the 2025 Donegal International Rally PLUS see the full entry list

Details of the Wilton Recycling Donegal International Rally – which takes place form June 20th to June 22nd – were announced at the press launch held in the Public Services Centre in Letterkenny which coincided with the entry list being published.

Defending Champions Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan are seeded at one in their Skoda Fabia RS Rally 2.

They will face stiff competition from the likes of the the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team driver Jon Armstrong from the UK in a Ford Fiesta Rally 2 and Co. Down’s William Creighton, the 2023 Junior World Rally Championship, who will be in a Toyota Yaris.

Matt Edwards, Sam and Josh Moffett, Meirion Evans and Eddie Doherty along with Donegal’s Declan Boyle are all in the top ten.

However, rallying star, Kris Meeke has confirmed he will not be taking part in the Donegal International Rally as a mark of respect to his injured co-driver, Brian Hoy, who was hospitalised in a crash at the Cavan Stages Rally.

Here’s the full entry list for this year’s event:

