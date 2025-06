The ESRI predicts just over 34,000 homes will be delivered this year – well short of the Government’s target of 41,000.

The Sunday Independent/Ireland Thinks poll published today reveals 61 percent of the public believe the housing crisis has worsened since the new government was elected, with just 3 percent believing it has improved.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin says developers believe we have enough construction workers to build 40,000 houses a year but they lack government funding to do so.