Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil the most popular parties in the country, according to new poll

It’s all square between the main coalition partners in Government in a new poll.

Today’s Sunday Independent Ireland Thinks Poll shows Fianna Fail is down 2 to 21%, with Fine Gael also on 21, up 1.

Sinn Fein has fallen by two to 20%.

The Social Democrats are up 1 to 9%, Labour has risen by 1 to 5, Independent Ireland and Aontú are also on 5.

People Before Profit is on 3 while The Green Party is down to 1 – its lowest ranking.

Sunday Independent Journalist Gabija Gataveckaite says it’s all to play for between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael:

