Road users are advised of increased traffic expected in Derry city this afternoon, 1st June, for a GAA match at 2pm in Celtic Park – Derry v Galway in the All-Ireland Senior Championship.

Motorists who will be in the area at the time are urged to drive with extra caution and leave extra time for their journey.

Those attending the match should be mindful when parking and not to block private entrances or cause an obstruction.