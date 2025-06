Derry suffered a 1-27 to 1-24 defeat to London in yesterday evening’s Christy Ring Cup Final at Croke Park.

It is Derry’s third Christy Ring Cup Final loss in the past three years as the wait goes on for their first title at this level.

After the game, Michael McMullan spoke to Derry boss Johnny McGarvey who was frustrated that his side “didn’t play well enough” to win the game…