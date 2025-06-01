McGuinness on emphatic win over Cavan: “We found the rhythm we were looking for”

Donegal bounced back from last week’s defeat to Tyrone with a 19-point win over Cavan at Kingspan Breffni Park today.

Goals from Finnbarr Roarty, Conor O’Donnell and Caolan McColgan conbined with a flurry of different point-scorers gave Jim McGuinness’ side an emphatic 3-26 to 1-13 victory.

After the game, McGuinness spoke to Highland Radio’s Oisin Kelly and said it was a huge game for the team…

Speaking to the assembled media afterwards, McGuinness said he hopes to have several of his injured players available for the final group stage clash with Mayo.