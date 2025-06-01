Mother of Private Sean Rooney suing the UN and Irish state for negligence

The mother of Donegal soldier Private Sean Rooney is suing the United Nations and the Irish State for alleged negligence, which contributed to his death in 2022.

The 24-year-old was shot and killed when his convoy came under fire.

The Sunday Independent has reported that Sean’s mother, Natasha, filed a lawsuit against the Defence Forces, Tánaiste and Defence Minister Simon Harris, the Attorney General and the United Nations last week.

Her lawyer told the newspaper that she is seeking damages, related to “the failings by both the Irish Defence Forces and the United Nations.”

