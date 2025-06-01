Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Ours to Protect

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

“We should have won that game” – Derry manager Paddy Tally

Derry manager Paddy Tally

Despite needing a late, late Conor Doherty equaliser, Derry boss Paddy Tally was disappointed not to have beaten Galway in the All Ireland Series at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Derry were 8 points up at one stage but Galway roared back into the contest and looked like they had done enough to win it when Matthew Tierney hit the net to put the Tribesmen a point to the good heading into the dying seconds.

Doherty stepped up to kick the late leveller to leave the sides level on 2-20 to 4-14.

Oakleaf boss Tally was frustrated at letting the game slip away as he spoke to Michael McMullan after the final whistle…

 

Elsewhere in Group 4, Armagh have finished top after a 24 point to 19 win over Dublin at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Donegal defeated Cavan 3-26 to 1-13 – that result leaves all four teams in Group 1 on two points from two games.

Monaghan came from behind to beat Clare by 1-25 to 1-16 in Group 3.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio

ESRI predicts 34,000 homes will be delivered this year, 7,000 short of Government’s target

1 June 2025
harris and martin
News, Audio

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil the most popular parties in the country, according to new poll

1 June 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Mother of Private Sean Rooney suing the UN and Irish state for negligence

1 June 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following second road traffic collision in Milford

1 June 2025
Advertisement

Related News

335-new-housing-assistance-payment-hap-established-in-kerry
News, Audio

ESRI predicts 34,000 homes will be delivered this year, 7,000 short of Government’s target

1 June 2025
harris and martin
News, Audio

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil the most popular parties in the country, according to new poll

1 June 2025
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Mother of Private Sean Rooney suing the UN and Irish state for negligence

1 June 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following second road traffic collision in Milford

1 June 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Milford collision named locally

1 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man remains in critical condition following serious assault in Strabane

1 June 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube