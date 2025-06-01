“We should have won that game” – Derry manager Paddy Tally

Despite needing a late, late Conor Doherty equaliser, Derry boss Paddy Tally was disappointed not to have beaten Galway in the All Ireland Series at Celtic Park this afternoon.

Derry were 8 points up at one stage but Galway roared back into the contest and looked like they had done enough to win it when Matthew Tierney hit the net to put the Tribesmen a point to the good heading into the dying seconds.

Doherty stepped up to kick the late leveller to leave the sides level on 2-20 to 4-14.

Oakleaf boss Tally was frustrated at letting the game slip away as he spoke to Michael McMullan after the final whistle…

Elsewhere in Group 4, Armagh have finished top after a 24 point to 19 win over Dublin at Croke Park.

Meanwhile, Donegal defeated Cavan 3-26 to 1-13 – that result leaves all four teams in Group 1 on two points from two games.

Monaghan came from behind to beat Clare by 1-25 to 1-16 in Group 3.