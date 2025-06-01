Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Woman killed in Milford collision named locally

The woman who was killed in a road traffic collision in Milford on Friday evening has been named locally.

72-year-old Susan Hamilton was involved in the crash with a van on Bunlin Bridge.

The mother-of-four was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm to make this footage available to them.

Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Mother of Private Sean Rooney suing the UN and Irish state for negligence

1 June 2025
garda
News, Top Stories

Woman hospitalised following second road traffic collision in Milford

1 June 2025
Candle
News, Top Stories

Woman killed in Milford collision named locally

1 June 2025
_128899416_policepacemaker
News, Top Stories

Man remains in critical condition following serious assault in Strabane

1 June 2025
