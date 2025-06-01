Woman killed in Milford collision named locally

The woman who was killed in a road traffic collision in Milford on Friday evening has been named locally.

72-year-old Susan Hamilton was involved in the crash with a van on Bunlin Bridge.

The mother-of-four was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 50s, was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.15pm and 7.45pm to make this footage available to them.