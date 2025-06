There’s been a 45% increase in the number of new electric cars registered in Donegal.

188 new Evs were registered in the county last month, up from 129 during the same period in 2024.

Meanwhile, new vehicle registrations for May 2025 in Donegal are also up, according to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry.

1,754 new cars were registered in the county in May, up 3.2% from May 2024.