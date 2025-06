Gardai are appealing to anyone who comes across sports equipment similar to what was stolen during a break in in Ardara last week to contact them.

Between 9pm on Thursday last and 9:30am on Friday, a black 3 wheel manual golf buggy and a black ‘Powakaddy’ electric golf buggy without the battery were stolen from a garden shed at a house in the Doohill North area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai in Ballyshannon.